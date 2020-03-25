BRENTWOOD- A home caught on flames at 1810 N Old Orchard Rd on March 23, LAFD announced.

A single story home caught on fire on Monday, just before 5 P.M. with one room in particular on fire, as well as possible attic involvement.

The nearly 2,500 square feet home was tended to by 37 firefighters. The single story home had heavy fire in at least one room with added flames in the attic. Firefighters utilized a transitional attack to cool the atmosphere in the main fire room and then advanced hoses inside to finish extinguishing the fire in a total of 42 minutes.

Two people were injured in the fire. One adult female was transported shortly after LAFD arrived on scene and an adult male was treated at the scene and later declined LAFD to transport him to the hospital. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.