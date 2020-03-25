BRENTWOOD/WESTWOOD/BEL AIR- 2,300 residents lost their power in the cities of Brentwood, Westwood, and Bel Air on March 22.

LADWP tweeted to its customers Sunday at noon that it was sending crews to determine the issue and correct it so that residents could have power once again. The issue turned out to be an underground circuit. After some time, while some power was restored, crews continued to work to isolate and repair the underground circuit initially affected.

Restoration was originally given a rough estimate of 3am the following day for full restoration, however, was able to be moved up to an estimated time of repair of 11:30 P.M. No injuries or damages were reported, other than the repair needed to restore power.