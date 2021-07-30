HOLLYWOOD HILLS- On Monday, July 26, the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the 1300 block of North Normandie Avenue for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a one-story, single-family dwelling with heavy fire showing, with two additional buildings being exposed to the flames.

“There are multiple buildings on the property with a two-story, craftsman style residence fully involved in fire,” LAFD spokesman Margaret Stewart said in an official statement. “Crews are in the defensive mode for this structure and are making good progress against the bulk of the fire. There are additional buildings exposed and firefighters are in the offensive mode defending them and attack the fire that has extended.”

A total of 90 firefighters extinguished the flames in about 30 minutes. Damage to any of the other exposed buildings on the property was still being evaluated at the time of the incident. The cause and total loss have yet to be determined.