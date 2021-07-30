WEST HOLLYWOOD- On Thursday, July 29, the City of West Hollywood announced that the draft Housing Element Report for 2021 to 2029 is available for public review.

The Housing Element serves as a policy guide that provides an indication of housing needs in the community, such as the affordability, availability, and adequacy of housing.

“The City of West Hollywood encourages community members to take part in the process of reviewing the draft Housing Element Report and providing comments and input,” the City said in an official announcement.

The Housing Element is for the period of 2021 to 2029 and is supposed to assist the City in completing its housing policy framework to address housing needs in the community. The State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) will also review the draft and will provide comments to ensure that it meets all requirements.

The Housing Element must be updated every eight years to demonstrate that the housing needs of all community members can be met regardless of income. The purpose of the Housing Element is to achieve an adequate supply of affordable and safe housing.