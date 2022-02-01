CALIFORNIA—On Monday, January 24 and Tuesday, January 25, clean-up crews met in Inglewood cleaning out the homeless encampment near the 405 freeway exit near Century Boulevard.

On December 15, 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom partnered with the California Transportation Department (CALTRAN) official Omishakin Toks announcing “Clean California,” a clean-up effort launched to clean up the streets of California reportedly including the homeless encampment on Century Boulevard as CALTRAN officials indicated was a “fire safety issue.” CALTRAN posted a notice 72-hours in advance of giving the homeless encampment a clean sweep.

Residents indicated that homeless sweeps are a regular occurrence. Homeless resident, Dawn Toftee told ABC reporters, “Just move your stuff, when they leave go back, that’s how I’ve been doing it.”

California officials and dozens of others are under scrutiny after they were photographed cleaning up the streets beginning with homeless encampments in preparation for the Super Bowl LVI. It is not known if all of the displaced homeless from the encampments have found openings in area shelters to take cover until the game is over.

A reported 100,000 spectators are expected to fill Sofi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13 as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), an estimated 161,548 experiencing homelessness on any given day.

Los Angeles ranks 4th in the top 15 cities with the highest homeless rates. This report comes from Usabynumbers.com website from data used on September 11, 2021.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2NWRBSXD

In his speech, Governor Newsom said it was time to, “Keep the damn streets clean. Keep them safe.”

YouTube video captured the speeches including California Assemblywoman Wendy Collins who took a moment to thank CALTRAN for their clean-up efforts. Collins indicated there were resources available for the homeless.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced on their website that the 2022 Point and Time Homeless Count has been postponed to February 22-24 and are seeking volunteers to help with the count.

“In 2020, the last time the Count could safely be conducted, 66,436 people were found to be living on the street in tents, makeshift dwellings, and vehicles across Los Angeles County,” stated the LAHSA on their website.

The Homeless Count will still be conducted over three nights in different parts of the region:

February 22, 2022 in San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys. February 23, 2022 in West Los Angeles, Southeast Los Angeles, and the South Bay, and on February 24, 2022 in Antelope Valley, Metro Los Angeles, and South Los Angeles

“LAHSA continues to seek volunteers to count in February. Those interested can visit theycountwillyou.org for more information and register.” Information on homeless shelters can be found on the website.