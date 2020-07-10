STUDIO CITY— ‘A Bridge Home’ shelter opened Thursday, July 2 in the North Hollywood area and “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek was part of the process.

The shelter is an emergency temporary housing project that has 85 beds for the homeless population. The shelter is named the Raymer Bridge Home site and is located at 13160

Raymer St.

Trebek, 79, and his wife, Jean, both decided to assist the homeless with this project by investing into it.

“We feel it is incumbent upon people like us … to start putting back into the system to help those who are less fortunate because when you do that, you help unify the community, the society,” Trebek said.

The Raymer Bridge Home site is 15,000 square feet and will remain open for 3 years according to empowerla.org. The shelter will provided each resident with a case manager, as well as mental health, housing, job training, and substance abuse support. Residents will also receive three meals a day, storage, showers, restrooms, a place for pets, and 24/7 security.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, many homeless individuals have been able to stay sheltered in both hotels and motels thanks to Project Roomkey. Los Angeles plans to add five more Bridge Home shelters in the Valley by early fall, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti.