SANTA MONICA—On Friday, September 6, the Santa Monica Police Department announced they are investigating a homicide that transpired.

The SMPD indicated on its Facebook page that they discovered a male victim, believed to be homeless, who was found dead from an apparent stab wound in the alley near the 1100 block of 6th Street.

At this time, no suspect is in custody, and authorities are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying and locating the individual(s) responsible. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

“We recognize that our community has recently been impacted by several violent crimes and understand the heightened concern these incidents cause. We want to reassure the community that the safety and well-being of our residents remain our highest priorities. Our team is working diligently to identify the suspect(s), and a strong police presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues,” the SMPD said in a statement.

Anyone with details on the fatal stabbing is asked to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.