WOODLAND HILLS—An Extended Stay America and an 818 Hotel in Woodland Hills has been bought by the City of Los Anglees to be converted into homeless housing units as first reported by Fox 11 on Thursday, December 29.

The plans for 818 Hotel are being turned over to Hope of the Valley, whose mission is to house families experiencing homelessnes. “It’s an ideal location” said Hope of the Valley President Rowan Vansleeve to the news outlet. “The children in these families can now go to school nearby.”

The Extended Stay will be turned over to Volunteers for America to House Seniors. According to their website the organization provides housing for seniors who want to live independent lifestyles where they can thrive and age in place.

Both facilities are planning to open in the Spring of next year.

Some members of the Woodland Hills community are concerned over the new shelters stating that they did not have a say in the process and that the new facilities are located by two schools. One will be located right across the street from Taft High School and the other is less than 50 yards from the Temple Kol Tikvah Preschool.

Canyon News contacted the Woodland Hills Home Owners Association, Hope of the Valley and Councilmember Bloomberg for a statement but did not hear back before print.