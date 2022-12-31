VATICAN CITY—On Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 9:34 CEST (Central European Standard Time) Pope Benedict XVI died at the age of 95. The Vatican News reported his death.

“With sorrow, I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible.”



The U.S. Council of Catholic Bishops made the following tribute to the beloved 264th successor of Peter the Apostle, the first Pope.



“On April 18, 2005, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected the 264th successor of Saint Peter and chose the name, Benedict XVI. His papacy testifies to both a scholarly churchman, having extensively studied theology and philosophy and pastoral sensitivity. When elected pope at age 78, he didn’t anticipate traveling the globe given his age and health but quickly realized that the best way to reach the people of God was to go to them. He attended the first World Youth Day in Germany just months after his election. On February 28, 2013, Pope Benedict announced his resignation, becoming the first pope in almost 600 years to resign from the papacy.”



Joseph Ratzinger was chosen to be the new Pope by the Cardinals in Vatican City in 2005, following the death of now Saint Pope John Paul II.



Pope Benedict continued to give encouragement to others through words of inspiration, Many of which have been posted on his Twitter page for the public. The caption near Pope Benedict’s profile on his Twitter page, reads, “Honoring through this account, the extraordinary legacy of one of the greatest and wisest minds in the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI.”



Posted on December 30, 2022



“Kneeling before the Eucharist is a profession of freedom: those who bow to Jesus cannot and must not prostrate themselves before any earthly authority, however powerful. We Christians kneel only before the Blessed Sacrament because we know that the one true God is present in it.”

—Benedict XVI



Posted on December 29, 2022



“Each of us is the result of a thought of God. Each of us is willed, each of us is loved, each of us is necessary.”

— Benedict XVI



Posted on December 27, 2022

“In the face of the sad view of injustices committed against human life, before and after birth, I make my own Pope John Paul II’s passionate appeal to the responsibility of each and every individual: “respect, protect, love and serve life, every human life!”

— Benedict XVI”