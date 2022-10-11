SANTA MONICA—On September 28, the city of Santa Monica released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Human Services Grants Program (HSGP) to solicit applications for the FY 2023-27 HSGP funding cycle. The city will provide a total of $8 million to selected nonprofits to address critical community needs and gaps in existing service systems.

The city of Santa Monica reported in a press release that, the HSGP currently funds 35 distinct programs run by 19 agencies, serving approximately 30,000 residents annually. HSGP programs focus on improving the welfare and quality of life of Santa Monica’s youth and families, people with disabilities, seniors, survivors of domestic violence, low-income households, and people experiencing homelessness.

The RFP can be viewed via the Santa Monica’s OpenGov Procurement Portal.

Highlights of the RFP include:

-A framework centered around impact areas of lifelong learning, stability and health and wellness, providing uniformity across agencies and programs to clearly measure and report performance.

-The establishment of a review panel in partnership with the We Are Santa Monica Fund Advisory Board to recruit subject matter experts and those with lived experience to review proposals.

-Funding allocations that are considered holistically across applications to ensure the HSGP maintains a balanced portfolio that serves a range of vulnerable and underserved populations with services that include both prevention and direct client aid.

-Revised agency eligibility to allow for a broader pool of applicants while maintaining quality programs and fiscal best practices.

Qualifying non-profit organizations interested in applying for HSGP funding may do so by logging into or creating an OpenGov Procurement account. All proposals must be submitted through OpenGov.

-October 25, 2022: Virtual Bidder’s Workshop (will be posted as an RFP addendum on OpenGov)

-November 30, 2022: Deadline for questions

-January 18, 2023: Applications due by 3 p.m.

HSGP funding recommendations will be presented to the Santa Monica City Council in spring 2023. They will formally approve HSGP funding as part of budget adoption in June 2023. The FY 2023-27 HSGP funding cycle will start July 1, 2023.