CALIFORNIA—On Wednesday, December 22, Joey Casias, 38, a husband and father of three was shot and killed after he attempted to intervene in a robbery in progress in Covina. Officers from Covina Police Department responded to the call and took into custody Trevor Howard Thompson, 34, after a 4-hour stand-off with officers. Authorities indicated a semi-automatic weapon was confiscated at the scene that was used in the shooting.

The stand-off began at 4:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Bonnie Clove Avenue. Thompson was in hiding in an outdoor patio area of a nearby apartment complex when he attempted to evade police. Officers fired their weapons and were able to apprehend the suspect.

Teamsters Local 396 posted a message and condolences on Facebook to the family.

“Our Teamster Brother, Pasadena Center Driver [UPS]Joey Casias was tragically murdered last night when he heroically tried to help apprehend a neighborhood burglar last night. Joey was the guy that would give you the shirt off his back. He was the guy that would give his last dollar to you if you needed it. He was the kind of guy the world needed more of. Joey was loved and well respected by all who knew him. A hard-working union man who was always there, ready to help his friends and family.”

A GoFundMe account was set up for the family, where a relations noted one of the children said, “Don’t tell me, my Dad won’t be home for Christmas.”