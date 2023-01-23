MONTEREY PARK— A mass shooting that occurred during a Lunar New Year celebration at a dance studio on Saturday, January 21, 2023 has left 10 dead and 10 injured. The suspect was located and confirmed dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy Robert Luna confirmed in a press conference on Sunday, February 22.

On Saturday night, Monterey Park police officers responded to a report of a shooting at 122 Garvey Avenue at 10:22 p.m. Upon arrival, the officers observed numerous individuals fleeing the location. Officers entered the building and discovered 10 deceased victims – five men and five women – as well as 10 other victims wounded. All wounded victims were transported to local hospitals and listed in stable to critical condition.

A separate incident occurred approximately 17 to 20 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting, where a suspect entered 121 S Garfield Avenue, the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra, with a firearm. Two individuals were able to wrestle the firearm away from the suspect, who then fled in a white van, according to Sheriff deputy Luna.

At 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, January 21, Torrance city police officers were tipped off that a man in a white van matching the description of the suspects’, was located near the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Hawthorne Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene and pursued the white van into a shopping center parking lot. As officers exited their patrol vehicle to contact the occupant, one gunshot was heard coming from within the van. Officers retreated and requested several tactical teams to respond, Luna said.

By 12:52 p.m. LA County Sheriff’s SWAT team approached and cleared the van. They determined the suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators conducted a search of the vehicle and determined the man inside the van was the mass shooting suspect, identified as Huu Can Tran, a 72 year-old Asian man.

During the search, several pieces of evidence including a handgun, were found inside the van linking the suspect to both incidents in Monterey Park and Alhambra. The weapon that was uncovered at the Alhambra location was a semi-automatic assault pistol with an extended large capacity magazine attachment, Luna said. This is considered an illegal weapon in the State of California, he added.

The investigation is still ongoing to identify victims, and determine a motive behind the shooting.

According to 49th District Assemblymember, Mike Fong, anyone seeking assistance or trauma relief should visit the Langley Center in Monterey Park.