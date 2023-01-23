BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, January 21, the Beverly Hills Police Department sent out multiple alerts via Nixle regarding two robbery incidents in the region, one that resulted in a suspect being arrested.

At 7 p.m. sent out a BHPD Alert in Nixle alerting the public that officers responded to a robbery in the 200 Block South Robertson Blvd. A suspect reportedly approached the victim with a handgun and took their property.

The suspect was seen getting into a black sedan traveling southbound on Robertson Boulevard, where officers searched the region. The first case is still under investigation as no suspect has been arrested.



At 7:45 p.m., the BHPD indicated they were dealing with an uncooperative suspect on Canon/Crescent Parkway near North Santa Monica Boulevard. The suspect was wanted for a robbery that occurred in the 300 block of Beverly Drive. Their name has not been disclosed to the public.



Canyon News reached out to BHPD Community Relations Officer Sgt. Newman at 310-285-2560, about the two incidents, but did not hear back before print.