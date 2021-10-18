WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city will begin “hybrid” City Council meetings (in-person and virtual teleconference) starting on Monday, October 18. The city will monitor Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 daily positivity rates and orders from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to make any changes, as appropriate.

At 6 p.m., the Regular City Council Meeting will take place as a hybrid meeting. Members of the West Hollywood City Council, the City Manager, the City Attorney, and a few key staff members will attend the in-person meeting. Staff presentations and related participation will take place via the virtual teleconference.

According to the city of West Hollywood website, community members can participate in viewing the meeting and in providing public comment, as follows:

In-Person – members of the public will be able to attend City Council meetings in-person at the Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, limited to approximately 25 percent of the room’s capacity to protect health and safety, and to ensure social distancing. Masks will be required for all attendees throughout the duration of meetings and a temperature check will be required for entry. To accommodate capacity limits, RSVP is required by using this form. The meeting will take place at the City’s Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard; validated parking will be available in the adjacent five-story West Hollywood Park structure.

Viewing or Virtual Teleconference – Details about this meeting, including a link to the agenda packet, are posted at www.weho.org/councilagendas. The meeting agenda contains information about how to view the meeting, how to provide written correspondence or e-comments, and how to provide public comment by phone.

The community can view City Council meetings by livestream courtesy of the city’s website at www.weho.org/wehotv. City Council meetings are livestreamed as a courtesy on the City’s YouTube channel; on streaming services such as AndroidTV, AppleTV, FireTV, and Roku; and through broadcast on Spectrum Channel 10 in West Hollywood.

Members of the public hoping to provide public comment on the West Hollywood City Council meeting agenda items are asked to do so in the following ways:

-To participate by providing an e-Comment: Members of the public who wish to comment on matters before the City Council are strongly encouraged to submit an e-Comment using an online form at www.weho.org/councilagendas. e-Comments received by 2 p.m. of the day of each meeting will be forwarded to the City Council and posted on the City’s website as part of the official meeting record.

-To participate by phone: Members of the public are encouraged to email Melissa Crowder, City of West Hollywood City Clerk, at mcrowder@weho.org in advance of the City Council meeting to which you wish to be added to the public speaker list. Please include your name, the phone number from which you will be calling, and which item you would like to speak on. Dial-in instructions for each meeting will be provided in the Council Agenda for that meeting, posted at www.weho.org/councilagendas. Comments from members of the public are limited to two minutes per speaker.