BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, May 1, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced the start of Bicycle Safety Month. May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and the BHPD is encouraging everyone to get active and safely take bike rides while reminding drivers to be on the lookout for more people biking and walking.

“Everyone deserves to reach their destination safely,” Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook said. “Unfortunately, there has been an increase in bicycle fatalities and injuries over the last few years. Bicyclists do not have the same protections as people in a vehicle, so if you see a bicyclist — slow down.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 1,105 people killed while riding a bike in 2022, and an estimated 46,195 bicyclists were injured. In 2021, 976 bicyclists were killed (a 1.9 percent increase from 2020), and an estimated 41,615 bicyclists were injured (a 7 percent increase from 2020).

In an effort to keep those biking and walking safe, the Police Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on Tuesday, May 21, focused on driver behaviors that put bicyclists and pedestrians at risk, such as speeding, making illegal turns, failure to yield the right of way, and running stop signs or red lights.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.