STUDIO CITY — The iconic Jerry’s Famous Deli store in Studio City announced it will close its doors on Friday, October 30, due to the pandemic. The deli has been around since 1978 when it was founded by Isaac Starkman and Jerry Seidman.

In a message posted on its Instagram page, the store thanked its customers and staff for working “hard though these difficult times.”

“It is with great sadness that we will be closing our doors for the foreseeable future,” the message says. “But it is also with great hope that we will be able to serve you when we reach the finish line of this pandemic.”

Comedian Andy Kaufman helped thrust the store into iconic status by working as a busboy at Jerry’s Famous Deli while his TV show “Taxi” was still in production. A number of other celebrities, such as Adam Sandler and Will Smith, have been part of the deli’s clientele.

“To say 2020 has been a year of uncertainty would be an understatement,” the store added. “We have loved being a source of comfort (food) during these hard times but we, unfortunately, have not been immune to the severity of the current climate.”

A second message posted also on Instagram says that Jerry’s staff hopes “to reopen the Studio City location at some point.”

“It has been a pleasure serving you all of these years. And we hope to see you soon when the dust settles — perhaps in true LA form, with a make over.”

The store is located on 12655 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City.