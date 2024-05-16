BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, May 10, Yarong Wan, 49, an international jewel thief, was arrested in New York. Wan stands accused of stealing an estimated $300, 000 in jewelry since 2018, targeting high-end jewelry stores such as Cartier and Tiffany in Seoul, Korea, Beverly Hills, Miami, New Jersey, and New York.

Wan had what is referred to as a “Red Notice,” by The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) placed on him by the Republic of Korea after allegedly stealing 322,000 worth of jewelry in Seoul, Korea.



According to Interpol, A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.



Reports indicate that Wan entered the United States illegally in San Diego, California on December 29, 2023.



On March 4, the suspect entered a Tiffany Store at Rockefeller Center in New York, NY. Wan tried on a diamond ring valued at 255,000. He then switched it with a Cubic Zirconia replica and left the store with the diamond ring.



On March 12, Wan reportedly took a ring worth $25,000 from the Hudson Yards Complex in Manhattan, New York.



The Nassau County Police Department, Major Case Bureau indicated that they were in search of a burglar who reportedly entered London Jewelers located at 2046 Northern Boulevard on April 19. Video footage captured a person, later identified as the suspect who was posing as a customer. He used what police referred to as a “sleight of hand,” technique to distract the salesperson and make away with a $17,000 Chopard Watch.



On Friday, May 10, Nassau detectives, the NYPD Major Case Squad, and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant for Yarong Wan at his residence located at 135-11 40th Road, in Flushing (Queens) New York.



Wan was arraigned in a lower Manhattan court on Saturday, May 11. Due to a fugitive warrant from Hermes, New Jersey, the suspect is not eligible for bail.



On Sunday, May 12, Wan was charged with 3rd-degree larceny in Nassau District Court. He is to remain in custody until his next court date in January 2025.



