WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Sunday, May 23 at 7 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s West Hollywood Station received a call about a possible break-in at PUMP Restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard. A man wearing a blue face mask was seen pulling shears out of his backpack before trying to cut open the heavy duty lock.

The alleged intruder, later determined by authorities to have the last name Johnson, was seen by three eyewitnesses. The LASD was tipped off anonymously by one of the individuals who witnessed the potential burglary on the side of the restaurant facing Santa Monica Boulevard. One of the witnesses snapped a picture of the alleged intruder after he put the shears back in his backpack. Within minutes deputies arrived at the restaurant and detained the suspect.

The rep from the LASD indicated that Johnson was arrested for a warrant of unrelated charges. She indicated that the victims, Lisa and Ken Vanderpump, were non-desirous in terms of pressing charges. The owners of PUMP, the restaurant that gained notoriety for being on the show, “Vanderpump Rules,” stated that they just wanted the potential burglary to stop. They had no interest in pressing charges because no real damage was done. Johnson’s arrest had nothing to do with this attempted breaking and entering. Lisa starred on the Bravo series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for nine seasons before quitting the show.

Vanderpump’s restaurant, PUMP has been closed since the stay-at-home order was placed due to COVID-19. The potential problem was avoided by the immediate response of seven police units and a helicopter minutes after the police call was placed.

Restaurateur and humanitarian, Lisa Vanderpump, has yet to comment publicly on the incident.