HOLLYWOOD HILLS—TMZ was first to report that a man armed with a knife showed up at the Hollywood Hills home of singer Ariana Grande on Friday, September 10. Aaron Brown, 23, was arrested after showing up to Grande’s home around 2 .am. and is facing a felony.

Brown demanded to see Grande, and flashed a knife at her security team and refusing to leave the property. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived on the scene and took Brown into custody. TMZ reported that the singer has filed for a restraining order against the suspect, which was granted until an upcoming hearing.

Grande recently tied the knot to Dalton Gomez on May 15, 2021 on a private property in Montecito, California. The singer was recently nominated for several MTV Video Music Awards at the 2021 ceremony including Artist of the Year, which the singer lost to Justin Bieber. The singer released her last album, “Positions” in 2020 which included the hits “Positions,” “34+35” and “POV” and debuted #1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, maintain the top spot for 2 weeks.