SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department are currently investigating a hit-and-run accident that took place at Shoop’s Delicatessan on Saturday, May 23.

The car reportedly crashed into the front of the building around 5:25 p.m. and the driver fled the scene. The unidentified driver was behind the wheel of a Lincoln Navigator. According to reports, damage was sustained to the building, but there were no injuries to customers as a result of the crash.

The Santa Monica Fire Department reported a second crash around the same time. There was no information available concerning the second crash.

Santa Monica Police Lt. Joseph Cortez could not disclose any further comments on the case, as authorities are still investigating.