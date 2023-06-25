WILMINGTON, DE—On Thursday, June 22, the House Ways and Means Committee of the U.S. Department of Justice released documentation provided by IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent, Mark A Shapely exposing the DOJ’s prior knowledge of Hunter Biden’s crimes during an interview public May 26.

The interview was held in 5480 O’Neill House Office Building, in Washington DC at 9:33 a.m. The following information comes from testimony by IRS employees/whistleblowers.

“Before October of 2022, I had received the highest awards available to me in my agency and multiple awards from the DOJ,” Shapely explained. He reiterated that he was, “passed over for a promotion for which I was clearly most qualified.”

In January 2020, the IRS was notified that it contained “evidence of a tax crime,” and Shapely noticed, “this case was being handled differently than any I’d ever seen before.” In March 2020, he was beginning the process of requesting a search warrant.

On September 4, 2020, Deputy Attorney General, Richard Donoghue issued cease and desist of all overt investigative activities due to the coming election.

In October 2019, the FBI became aware that a repair shop had a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter and that the laptop might contain evidence of a crime. In December 2019, the FBI took custody of Hunter laptop.

Once senior leadership was made aware that the Delaware U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the DOJ were acting improperly:

“They acquiesced to a DOJ request to remove the entire team from the investigation, a team that had been investigating it for over 5 years,” Shapely stated.

The investigation began in November 2018.

Once former Vice President Joe Biden became the presumptive Democrat nominee for President, the process slowed.

On July 30, 2017, a WhatsApp message was found on the laptop from Hunter to Henry Zhao, where Hunter wrote:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”