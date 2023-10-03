HOLLYWOOD-Rumors are circulating that Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas who just tied the knot last August, with their love bubble could be on the verge of popping, according to published reports. The couple met in 2020 during the height of the worldwide pandemic while the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was out for a walk with her friend down the shore. Luis caught the eye of Teresa when he ran past her a few times with his shirt off. As they say, it was love at first sight.Everyone knows about the ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, the bride and groom have had a lot of emotions on their plate. The “Skinny Italian” author isn’t used to talking about her feelings which may cause trouble with her husband, who is a self-proclaimed guru.

Throughout the latest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Luis was seen acting extremely overprotective of his new wife. For the first time in years, Teresa sat by as the father of two took the reins when it came to dealing with the drama of the other housewives. While it is nice to have a man who stands by your side, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans were quick to note that Luis came across as controlling. There were so many times when Luis wouldn’t even let Teresa speak, often telling her to be quiet, While Teresa seemed to take it all in stride, there will be a time that the Jersey Girl will become tired of biting her tongue and will lash out at Luis.The RHONJ is on Season 13, and news broke that there might be some possible legal issues that Luis is involved in. The newest Bravo star is alledged of mistreating many of his ex girlfriends, with Andy Cohen asking him at the reunion if he had a domestic violence record.

Luis’s company, Digital Media Solutions, is also being sued for harassment( via In Touch). Teresa has already had to deal with numerous court hearings thanks to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, and it is most likely she doesn’t want to go through more legal issues, especially after already having to serve time in jail and deal with deportation.No doubt that Teresa loves the theatrics, between flipping her table during Season 1, up until recent seasons, where she convinced Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Josephs’hair, the mother and wife just can’t get enough of the limelight. While gravitating towards the drama may have worked in the past for Teresa, her storylines are getting old. In the beginning, Luis didn’t seem phased by all the fighting that was happening around him. But, this season showed him losing his patience, mainly with Teresa.

Luis has tried to convince everyone that he is calm and collected, but Teresa’s constant yelling has caused a major imbalance within his chakras. There could be a good chance that Luis decides to walk away from the marriage altogether if the gossip becomes too much for him to handle.

Apparantly no one in the cast likes Luis. Luis and Teresa quickly became the most disliked couple on this season. It didn’t help that Luis, who often looked like he was in total disgust, lost his friendships with all the men of the Jersey franchise, with the exception of Bill Aydin, Frank Catania, along with Joe and John Fuda, made it clear that they would not be able to trust him again after he claimed to have files on each and every cast member for possible blackmail. Everyone knows that a successful marriage needs the support of your loved ones.Luis comes across as extremely close with his family.While Teresa has only her four daughters, Gia, Gabrielle, Milania and Audriana. Looks like Teresa and Luis have a bumpy road ahead, will they possibly head to a divorce. Who really knows? Everyone from the RHONJ were seen at a party a few months ago at the Waterfront in Forked River, New Jersey. It’s a beautiful place with amazing food and views.

