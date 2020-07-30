HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Jack Black’s former Hollywood Hills home is on the market for $1.995 million.

The actor, known for starring as Dewey Finn in “School of Rock“ (2003) and Nacho in “Nacho Libre” (2006) purchased the home in 2001 for $720,000. He ended up doubling his money as he sold it for $1.462 million in 2007.

The house is a little over 3,000 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

While there, Black made custom design changes including adding a fireplace in the living room and glass mosaic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Such changes can still be seen in the house today.

The house has a view of the canyon, with a flagstone patio and a yoga deck. Inside the house, some notable features include the den with custom built-ins, the kitchen with a breakfast nook, and the master suite with walnut closets.

Black, who is 50 years old and has two children with his spouse Tanya Haden. He has been nominated for two Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture— Comedy or Musical for his performances in “Bernie” (2011) and “School of Rock” (2003).

His band, Tenacious D, won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2015 for the song “The Last in Line.”