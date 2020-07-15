SANTA MONICA—Jack’s Jewelers, an Armenian family-run business in Santa Monica, was destroyed on May 31 due to vandalism and looting.

“The store was completely destroyed. We lost nearly all furnishing, tools, equipment, and a lot of merchandise, irreplaceable decades-old personal and business files. The neighboring restaurant caught fire and the building is currently red-tagged, which means it is unsafe to inhabit and we don’t know yet if we will be able to rebuild here. We are still assessing the extent of the damage,” said Raffi Sarkissian, the owner’s son.

Raffi Sarkissian mentioned that his family is facing financial difficulties while trying to repair the infrastructure. They’re not sure if it’s possible to rebuild the business due to the financial loss in the business and the serious damage of the building.

Jack’s Jewelers was founded in 1982 by Jack Sarkissian who was born in Lebanon and learned the jewelry trade from his father. Sarkissian went to France and West Africa to further improve his skills and settled down in Los Angeles in 1980. He has been serving customers in Santa Monica for 38 years by offering fine jewelry which specializes in European designs.

“This has been the most difficult week of our 38 years in business, but the care and community support we have received from you has really helped us get through it,” said Raffi Sarkissian. He has organized a fundraiser on behalf of his father to seek help from the community.

“Jack’s is a family-owned business that has been in downtown Santa Monica for almost 40 years. We had our wedding jewelry made here, and my family has been going to him for years. Jack’s is not just a regular jewelry store, but he’s an artisan jeweler who understands the craft. He’s trustworthy, kind, and dedicated to serving his customers,” said Davita Paul, a customer of Jack’s Jewelers.

“My husband bought my engagement ring and wedding band at this shop. Jack and his family are kind, wonderful people who made our experience personal and perfect,” said the customer Cara Buchanan.