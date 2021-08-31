SANTA MONICA—Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in a press release to the Canyon News that a suspect, Jason Tyrone Strickland, 42, was arrested for a commercial burglary that transpired in the region.

On August 26, at about 3:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to an in-progress burglary at CULT Restaurant (1460 3rd Street Promenade). Comments of the call indicated the sensor to the front window was triggered. The reporting party was able to see a male inside the establishment, via a live security surveillance feed, and recognized him as the same subject from a previous burglary.

When officers arrived on scene, they contacted Strickland inside the restaurant and took him into custody. Officers located a metal bar used to pry open a window. The security surveillance footage showed Strickland attempting to access the cash register and safe.

Detectives were able to connect Strickland to two other recent incidents, one on August 20, where security surveillance footage shows him breaking into the restaurant and stealing cash and 2 bottles of wine. On August 22, officers were dispatched to the CULT restaurant to investigate a burglary alarm. Inside they found Strickland and arrested him. He was subsequently issued a citation due to California’s emergency zero bail order.

On Monday, August 30, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed three counts of 459 PC – Burglary against Strickland, 42, a homeless male for his involvement in three separate incidents that occurred at the same location.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or individual is asked to contact Detective Amersfoort with the Criminal Investigation Division at 310-458-8944.