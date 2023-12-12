LOS ANGELES—On Monday, December 11, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that Rampart Burglary/Theft Detectives arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for 10 incidents where he stole $4,000 worth of merchandise from a local area business.

The LAPD reported on December 4, around 4:23 p.m., the suspect entered a retail store in the 600 block of North Dillon Street in the Silver Lake area. He removed over $1200 of merchandise and fled from the business without paying.

On December 7, around 12:50 p.m., Rampart Burglary/ Theft Detectives received information from store employees that the same suspect stole a large amount of washing detergent, valued at over $500. Employees provided a description and last known direction of the suspect. Detectives arrived in the area of Temple Street and Park View Street, when they saw a male matching the description and pushing a shopping cart which contained the stolen merchandise. Authorities arrested, Jaylen Grayfuller, 19, of Los Angeles without incident.

Grayfuller was booked for 487(a) PC – Grand Theft under booking number 6722745, and held on a probation hold (1203.2 PC)-No Bail.

Anyone with details about any of the incidents is asked to call Rampart Burglary Theft Detectives at (213) 484-3490. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.