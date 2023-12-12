BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, January 7, 2024, the 81st Annual Golden Globes Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. To help with security for the event and to limit the impact of traffic on adjacent residential streets, street closures and parking restrictions will be implemented.

STREET CLOSURES

North Santa Monica Boulevard

Westbound curb lane closures: West of Wilshire Boulevard will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, January 2 through 4 a.m. until Monday, January 8, 2024.

Westbound complete sidewalk and street closures: from Wilshire Blvd. to Century Park East from 9 p.m. on Friday, January 5 through 4 a.m. on Monday, January 8.

Eastbound complete sidewalk and street closures: from Century Park East to Wilshire Boulevard from 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 6 through 4 a.m. on Monday, January 8.

Alternate Routes: South Santa Monica Boulevard to remain open in both directions.

Wilshire Boulevard

Eastbound curb lane closures: East of Whittier, beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2 through 4 a.m. on Monday, January 8.

Eastbound: Full closure of Wilshire Boulevard at Comstock beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 6 until 4 a.m. on January 8.

Eastbound lanes will be completely closed between the Los Angeles Country Club and North Santa Monica Boulevard (local access to residents and Country Club guests in the 10200-10300 blocks of Wilshire Blvd.) beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday, January 6 through 4 a.m. Monday, January 8.

Westbound: One westbound lane remains open to through-traffic until 6 a.m. on January 7.

At 6 a.m. on Sunday, January 7, ALL lanes will be closed to all traffic until 4 a.m. on Monday, January 8, from Wilshire Boulevard between Comstock and South Santa Monica Boulevard.

Whittier, Carmelita, Elevado and Lomitas at Walden Dr. and Trenton Dr. and adjacent alleys:

These streets will be “local access only” beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday, January 7 through 4 a.m. Monday, January 8; All streets will be posted with no-parking signs.

Parking will be completely restricted (no exceptions) from 6 a.m. Sunday, January 7 through 4 a.m. Monday, January 8:

-Whittier Driv: Wilshire Boulevard to Walden Drive

-Carmelita Avenue: Wilshire Boulevard to Walden Drive

-Elevado Avenue: Wilshire Boulevard to Walden Drive

-Trenton Drive: Whittier Drive to Wilshire Boulevard

-Walden Drive: Santa Monica Boulevard to Elevado Avenue

For residents without permit parking, a parking exemption can be obtained by contacting the Beverly Hills’ Parking Exemption Line at (310) 285-2548 or online at beverlyhills.org/parkingexemptions.