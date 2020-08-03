MALIBU — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez put their beach retreat home on the market in Malibu, Los Angeles on Malibu Rd.

The couple has spent several months by the Pacific Ocean view. Although Lopez and her ex-baseball star fiancé Rodriguez initially bought the house from Entourage and Mr. Selfridge actor Jeremy Piven for only $6.6 million last year, they have decided to list it at the price of $7.99 million. They renovated the property with assistance of Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines in March 2019.

The property was built in 1949 and is a Cape Cod style home. There are 4,400 square feet amid the three floors comprised of five bedrooms with balconies and patio space on every level. There are 4.5 bathrooms across the three levels. The oceanfront home also includes 50 feet of beachfront. The master room is the entire top floor in addition to a screening room, outdoor Jacuzzi, wet bar and a dry sauna.

Lopez has sold nearly 80 million records worldwide, also appearing in films such as “Selena” which gave her a nomination for a Golden Globe award. Rodriguez, 45, has played baseball and achieved 696 home runs and has received 10 Silver Slugger Awards and two Gold Glove awards.

Carl Gambino currently holds the listed property. For more information regarding the property, email carl.gamino@compass.com.