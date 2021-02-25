WEST HOLLYWOOD-On Tuesday, February 23rd, the Los Angele Sheriff’s Department announced that they are seeking the public’s help in locating Missing Person Jeremy Tritlett.

Trilett is a 35-year-old white male who was last seen in West Hollywood on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. He is 5’9” tall, 160lbs, with brown long hair and green eyes.

“Mr. Tritlett’s family have not seen or heard from him. They are concerned and asking for the public’s help,” Deputy Abe Bedoyan said in an official statement.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.