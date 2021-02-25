WOODLAND HILLS-On Wednesday, February 24, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a structure fire in the 5000 block of North Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Woodland Hills.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a “multi-unit townhome complex with fire in one unit on the 2nd floor,” according to Margaret Stewart of the LAFD.

The fire originated in the walls between two units during a plumbing operation which then spread to the attic. An interior fire attack extinguished the fire in the unit while firefighters on the roof conducted ventilation to stop the spread through the roof.

“60 firefighters extinguished the fire in 43 minutes. The aggressive actions of the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading through the common attic in the connected units,” said Stewart.

All occupants successfully evacuated the building and no injuries were reported.