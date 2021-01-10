UNITED STATES—On Wednesday, January 6, Vice President Mike Pence certified the votes from the Electoral College following the protests at the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

The original certifying of the Electoral College was scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on the same day but had to be postponed several hours when perpetrators who allegedly dressed as Trump supporters breached the Capitol building.

Many DC police were reportedly injured and one Trump enthusiast and Air Force Veteran Ashli Babbitt, 36, from San Diego, California was shot and killed while reportedly climbing through a broken window.

Multiple news sources reported prior to the election that Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to certify or reject the final election numbers coming in from states accused of fraud.

In a letter to his colleagues, VP Pence denied having the authority to refuse to certify election results in states that may be guilty of participating in election corruption.

On November 3, 2020, former Vice President Joe Biden (D) received 306 electoral votes with 81.2 million [popular] votes and incumbent President Donald Trump (R) 232 electoral votes with 74.2 million [popular] votes.

Since then, an audit has taken place and areas where there were documented instances of fraud. Some were recounted by hand and then again using the same Dominion voting systems that were used when the election fraud occurred.

On the afternoon of January 6, 2021, VP Pence accepted and confirmed the election results. Joe Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 20, 2021. At 78 years of age, Biden will become the oldest president to take office.

On January 5, 2021, President Trump sent out a tweet that said, “The Vice President has the right to reject fraudulently chosen electors.”

Twelve U.S. Senators had previously publicly stated that they would reject the results of the Electoral College Votes due to documented voter/election fraud presented by individuals who signed sworn affidavits.

When violent protests at the Capital building took place killing four individuals and assaulting many, five of the 12 Senators did not reject the results. The Senators who rejected the results include:

Ted Cruz (R-TX), John Kennedy (R-LA), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) all contested the election results.

In the Georgia Senate election, incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue, carried 49.6 percent with 2,204,792 votes. Democrat, Jon Ossoff, carried 50.4 percent and collected 2,242,317 votes.

For the second Georgia run-off Senatorial election, Kelly Loeffler came in with 49.2 percent carrying 2,185,893 votes. Raphael Warnock carried 50.8 percent and collected 2,261,271 votes.

Democrats took control of both House and Senate for the next two years when there will be another election.

Soldiers from the U.S. Army National Guard will remain in Washington D.C. through January 20, inauguration day.