WEST HOLLYWOOD —The City of West Hollywood is giving professional artist the chance to showcase there work with WoW. Windows of West Hollywood would allow individuals to temporarily have there artistry showcased within empty store front windows throughout the city closures, due to Covid guidelines and restrictions.

“The exhibition will include artists with experience creating inventive installations or full-scale window installations that engage people in an innovative or dynamic way” WeHo.org.

The WoW exhibit will allow local artist to pair with the local property owners to help reimagine available store fronts. As the property owners and artist will all receive a chance to discuss and display about their artwork.

The orders of operation will be safe, socially distanced, and an outdoor engagement setting.

The City of West Hollywood will maintain a list of prequalified artist for the WoW exhibit. The list is anticipated to have a minimum of eight artist but no more then ten will be selected, and given $1000.

Admittance onto the pre-qualified list is not a guarantee that an artist will be selected for an award. Artists who live in the City of West Hollywood are especially encouraged to apply. Interested artists must apply online by Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 5 p.m. at www.weho.org/home/showpublisheddocument?id=48693.

By occupying the storefront windows will safely energize and activate the use of the city’s commercial zones. The goal is to bring attention to these vacant commercial properties, will prevent graffiti, and contribute to the preservation of the City’s business community.