WOODLAND HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a man who was in possession of a machine gun on Friday, September 17. The Topanga Narcotics Enforcement Detail announced the arrest of John Abbott, for 32625 PC- Possession of a Machine gun.

Around 10:10 a.m., Topanga Narcotics Enforcement Detail, with the help of Topanga Gang Enforcement Detail, West Valley Narcotics Enforcement Detail, and Topanga patrol, served a search warrant at a suspected illegal residential cannabis grow near the 2300 block of Cass Avenue.

Several occupants were detained at the home. During the search, a suspect was located inside a bedroom. Officers searched the bedroom and revealed 11 ghost firearms and 27 high capacity magazines.

One of the handguns was outfitted with a “Glock switch” rendering the weapon fully automatic. They also found a drill press and a 3D copier used in the manufacturing of “ghost” guns. A small cannabis grow was located inside the garage where they located 40.6 pounds of cannabis.

Abbott was booked for possession of a fully automatic machine gun under the booking number 6249263. All other occupants were cited and released for being present at an illegal cannabis location.

