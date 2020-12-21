WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, December 17, John Angelo, a former dancer, choreographer and actor known from various MGM musical died at the age of 98. He later worked as a set designer and costume designer.

He hosted The John Angelo Interviews, which had 500 episodes over a span of 20 years. He also constructed community theater projects in West Hollywood, recruiting many of the actors from his acting classes.

For his 90th birthday on June 24, 2012, the city declared John Angelo Day and presented him with accommodations. A party held on June 23 at Maggiano’s Little Italy at The Grove. The party was hosted by John’s niece, Jaon Golanics from Las Vegas as well as his nephews Ron Angelo and Skip Angelo.

Under his contract with MGM, Angela came to California to work on “Summer Stock,” “Singing In the Rain,” “West Side Story,” “An American in Paris,” and “Guys and Dolls,” and other musicals. He also starred in “Scared Stiff” with Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin.

He was a regular dancer on the Frank Sinatra TV Show and later performed as a dancer with the “Rat Pack” in Las Vegas for many years. He also appeared as a slave in “The Ten Commandments” and appeared in “Tap Dancing with Ann Miller.”