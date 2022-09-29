SANTA MONICA—Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in a news release to Canyon News that on Monday, September 26, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed seven counts of Arson against John Dean Thomason, a 51-year-old homeless male.

Detectives were assigned to investigate several recent arson incidents. Detectives reviewed the reports, evidence, and several hours of video surveillance footage and were able to link Thomason to at least seven separate incidents. On September 25, while working patrol, the detective assigned to investigate these arsons, located Thomason in the 1200 block of Euclid and arrested him on the following cases:

08/27/22 at 5:30 PM – Fire set behind 1227 4th Street (St. Augustine Church)

08/27/22 at 5:33 PM – Fire set behind 1245 4th Street (St. Peter Coptic Church)

08/27/22 at 5:39 PM – Fire set behind 1338 5th Street (Dog PPL)

09/01/22 at 12:32 PM – Fire set behind 1630 12th Street (Radical Media)

09/01/22 at 12:33 PM – Fire set behind 1652 12th Street (Caliber Collision)

09/02/22 at 10:47 AM – Fire set behind 1547 6th Street

09/02/22 at 10:55 AM – Fire set behind 1530 5th Street (Silvercrest Senior Citizen Apt)

The case was submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Bureau of Specialized Prosecution Arson and Explosives Target Crimes Division. The DA’s office filled all 7 counts against Thomason, who the SMPD indicated is homeless.

Anyone with additional details pertaining to the suspect is asked to contact Detective Hector Tavera at 310-458-8946 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.