BEVERLY HILLS—On September 27, model, actor, and spokesperson for America’s Frontline Doctors, John Herbert Strand of Beverly Hills was found guilty by a jury on five charges for his role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots in Washington D.C.



According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice for the District of Columbia, Strand was found guilty of the felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.



Strand was arrested and charged in the Central District of California on January 18, 2021. He was indicted on February 5 and arraigned on February 25, 2021. He plead not guilty to all charges.



Photos captured Strand at the scene of the riots. He is one of three residents of Beverly Hills who has been arrested.

Gina Michelle Bosignano was arrested on January 19, 2021. She was indicted on January 29, 2021, and arraigned on February 2, 2021. Bosignano pleaded guilty to seven charges filed against her including Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Aiding and Abetting; Civil Disorder; Destruction of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building.



Dr. Simone Melissa Gold, founder of America’s Frontline Doctors was arrested on January 18, 2021, and indicted on February 5, 2021. Gold initially pled not guilty to all charges. There was video and photos captured of Dr. Gold on a megaphone at the U.S. Capitol. On March 3, 2022, she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, one year of supervised release, $9,500 fine, and $500 restitution.