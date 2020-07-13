AMERICA—Actress Kelly Preston, 57, passed away on Sunday, July 12 after fighting breast cancer for two years.

Preston—born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith—studied at the University of Southern California. She acted in dozens of movies and television shows, including “Jerry Maguire,” “Mischief,” and “Secret Admirer.” Preston married fellow actor John Travolta in 1991, with whom she had three children: Jett, Ella Bleu, and Benjamin. Jett passed away in 2009 at the age of 16.

John announced Preston’s death on Instagram.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” John wrote. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

He thanked the medical staff at Houston’s MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with other (unnamed) medical institutions “that have helped.” John noted that he would be “taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother.”

Preston previously married Kevin Gage in 1985 but got a divorce in 1987. She was also engaged to Charlie Sheen in 1990 but ended the relationship.

Ella shared a tribute to her mother on Instagram as well, saying that “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you.”

“Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy,” Ella continued. “Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place.”