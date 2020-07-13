WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, July 10, the city of West Hollywood announced that the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) West Hollywood Division will now hand out citations to those not wearing facemasks.

The city has had a face covering requirement since May 23. The video released by the city cites rising numbers in infections as a reason for the new enforcement.

Due to a sharp increase in new #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations, you may now be cited in the City of #WestHollywood for not wearing a face covering in public. 😷 ℹ️ https://t.co/T8GBJGTOEW pic.twitter.com/qttdMxo3Tx — City of West Hollywood (@WeHoCity) July 10, 2020

Only Administrative Citations are being used, which means while fines are applicable, the citation is not of criminal level. The city’s fee schedule, as posted on heir website, is as follows:

A first violation is $250 plus a fee of $50 for a total of $300;

A second violation is $1,000 plus a fee of $50 for a total of $1,050;

A third violation is $2,000 plus a fee of $50 for a total of $2,050; and

A fourth violation is $5,000 plus a fee of $50 for a total of $5,050.

A cloth covering which securely covers the mouth and nose is required. Children under two years of age and certain medical conditions are exempt from the requirement. Children between the ages of 2 and 8 should be under adult supervision when wearing a face covering.

More information can be found on the city’s website.