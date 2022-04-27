BEVERLY HILLS—Residents can meet Beverly Hills’ Finest at Coffee with a Cop at Greendoor on Wednesday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

No meeting agenda, speeches, or specific topics. Just a chance to get to know your local police department over a delicious cup of coffee and talk about what matters most to Beverly Hills’ community members.

An alert from the city of Beverly Hills stated: “We look forward to seeing you!” GREENDOOR Powered by Intelligentsia is located at 295 S. Robertson Boulevard in Beverly Hills, CA 90211.