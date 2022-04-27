MALIBU—Caltrans will reduce PCH to one lane from Deer Creek Road to Sycamore Canyon Road in Ventura County on Thursday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with flaggers directing alternating traffic, for road work. Expect delays.

Motorists and cyclists should approach with caution and consider alternate routes. All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. See real-time traffic conditions at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Watch for K-rails narrowing the roadway and blocking bicycle lanes. Bicyclists are permitted to share the road from Deer Creek Road to Sycamore Canyon Road. The speed limit in the work zone is reduced, ranging from 55 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour, and fines are double for violations.

Completion is scheduled for spring 2023 on this $51 million project to construct two retaining walls to permanently restore eroded slopes on the coastal side of PCH south of Point Mugu State Park and Sycamore Canyon Road. The slope has been structurally undermined by severe surf erosion, which has resulted in cracks and displacements of the roadway shoulder. See the traffic alert:

https://www.malibucity.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=PCH-reduced-to-1-lane-alternating-wflagg-2961.

Sign up for City of Malibu traffic, emergency and other alerts via text or email at www.MalibuCity.org/News, scroll to Alert Center. Follow Caltrans District 7 on Twitter for updates on this and other work on PCH in Malibu: https://twitter.com/CaltransDist7.