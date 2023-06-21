SANTA MONICA—Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that a suspect has been arrested for attempting to rob a bank on Tuesday, June 20.

The SMPD reported at about 9:30 am, a lone suspect walked into the Wells Fargo Bank in Santa Monica located at 120 Broadway and used a demand note to rob the bank of approximately $1,100.

The suspect fled the area on a bicycle, and details of the suspect and direction of travel were given to police officers. He was found a short time later in the 2000 block of Ocean Front Walk.

The suspect, who was still in possession of the stolen money, was positively identified by witnesses and arrested for robbery. Jordan Thomas Franzino, 29, who is from out of the state was taken into custody. The SMPD reported the suspect was currently experiencing homelessness.

No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.