MALIBU—On Monday, June 19, authorities were called to the neighborhood of Irish actor and producer Pierce Brosnan and his wife, actress, and journalist, Keely Shaye Smith, after a man defecated and urinated in the garden of Brosnan’s neighbor, before breaking into their laundry room, TMZ first reported.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) responded to the scene of Brosnan’s property which is known as, “Orchid House” to clean up.



Reports indicate that after the suspect, whose name has yet to be released, was first seen picking around through the garbage, he then used Brosnan’s neighbor’s backyard as a restroom, before he broke-in and entered Orchid House through the front door making his way back to the laundry room where the suspect cleaned himself up.



Reports indicate that one of the LASD helicopters was used to locate the suspect. He was located and has been taken into police custody. Brosnan has put a restraining order out on the suspect.



Canyon News contacted the LASD to get a name and mug shot of the suspect, but did not hear back before print.



Pierce and his wife, Keely, have lived in Orchid House since 2000 following the couple filming “Tomorrow Never Dies.” Public information indicates that the couple put the property which is located on Broad Beach on the market approximately a year ago.



Pierce is most famous for his role as James Bond, appearing in four films of the 007 franchise which include “Goldeneye” (1995), “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and “Die Another Day” (2002).