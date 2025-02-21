LOS ANGELES—On February 20, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) push-back on Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s claims that she was not informed of the wildfires in her area before taking her trip to Ghana, Africa. LAFD reported that they sent out two alerts concerning fire hazards. Judge Jeanine Pirro calls for Mayor Bass’s resignation.



In an interview with Fox and Friends, Judge Jeanine Pirro called out Mayor Bass and Los Angeles County officials indicating they cut the budget, ignored the warnings, and instead of returning to fire prevention and preparedness, they start a “study” during the aftermath of the fires.



“If you need to study how to be prepared for the job you’re currently in, you need a replacement,” Pirro stated. She went on to remind them that it was President Trump who funneled the water down to the people in need.



According to the Alert page on the LAFD website, a multitude of structure fires occurred in late January. The first brush fire in Pacific Palisades began on January 1.



On January 3, the National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for Los Angeles. Mayor Karen Bass traveled abroad on a leisure trip to Ghana in West Africa to attend the inauguration of their new President.



Pacific Palisades and Topanga Canyon had been burning for days. More than 1,500 acres and 1,000 structures had burned by January 8.



By January 10, LAFD firefighters were fighting fires amidst water rationing instituted by California Governor Gavin Newsom coupled with poor fire prevention techniques also courtesy of Governor Newsom.



In December, LAFD Fire Chief Kristin Crowley publicly warned Mayor Bass and other city officials after a reported $70 million was cut from their budget. Crowley indicated that this budget cut would affect them most when they were fighting wildfires.



On Friday, February 21, Mayor Bass removed Chief Crowley from her position as Fire Chief, claiming that 1,000 more firefighters should have been on the job.