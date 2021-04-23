UNITED STATES—On Monday, April 19, Tom Fitton, founder and President of Judicial Watch filed an ethics complaint against Congresswoman Maxine Waters over a speech she gave to Black Lives Matter protesters in Minneapolis, MN.

Fitton made reference to Waters stating that “Waters recently employed incendiary language in public comments on Sunday, April 18, in the middle of protests in Brooklynn Center Minnesota.”

Waters-Ethics-Complaint-041921 (1)

In a letter written to David, Skaggs, Chairman of the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCG), Fitton indicated that the letter is to serve as an “official complaint,” regarding “the highly questionable conduct of Representative Maxine Waters (CA-43).

When a reporter questioned Waters about the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin who was on trial for the death of George Floyd, who had a felony record, responded to the reporter stating:

“We’re looking for a guilty verdict. And we’re looking to see if all the talk that took place after they saw what happened to George Floyd−if nothing does happen, then we know we have to not only stay in the street, but we have got to fight for justice, but I am very hopeful. And I hope that we are going to get a verdict that will say; guilty, guilty, guilty. And if we don’t, we cannot go away.”

BREAKING: Judicial Watch filed a complaint with the chairman of the House Office of Congressional Ethics against Rep. Maxine Waters for violating House ethics rules by encouraging violence and attempting to intimidate the jury in the trial of Chauvin (1/3).https://t.co/BZdBLzGu1p — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) April 20, 2021

The reporter asked Waters about the possibility of officer Chauvin being convicted of manslaughter to which she replied:

“Oh no. Not Manslaughter, no, no, no. This is, this is guilty of murder. I don’t know if it’s first-degree, but as far as I’m concerned, it’s first-degree murder.”

Fitton stated that Waters has a duty to uphold the Constitution stating:

“Ms. Waters took an oath to uphold and defend the constitution of the United States, which includes the rights accorded to officer Chauvin to a fair and impartial trial by a jury of his peers and to due process.”

The Capitol reporter questioned Waters asking: “Ms. Congresswoman, what happens if we do not get, get what you just told us. What should the people do? What should protesters in the street do?”

“Well, we got to stay in the street. And we got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. You’ve got to make sure they, they know that we mean business” said Waters.