PASADENA–Bringing the biggest and best bands of indie rock and electro dance back together for one unforgettable day of music, Just Like Heaven will take place in the golden foothills of Pasadena at Brookside At The Rose Bowl on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Headliners Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be joined by MGMT, who will be performing their 2007 debut album Oracular Spectacular. They will be joined by Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, M83, and many more, along with a special performance from the recently reunited NYC band The Walkmen.

Passes go on sale this Friday, January 20 at 10 AM on justlikeheavenfest.com

The one day event will also feature performances by early-mid Aughts faves Hot Chip, Caribou, Fever Ray, The Bravery, Peaches, Azealia Banks, Ladytron, STRFKR, Metronomy, The Faint, The Sounds, and Cults. There will also be live podcast recording of the acclaimed How Long Gone Podcast with hosts Chris Black and Jason Stewart, as well as sets by Cinespace DJ’s.

The indie rock scene is having a revival thanks in part to the success of Meet Me In The Bathroom. A 2022 documentary reliving the immersive journey through the New York City music scene of the early 2000s. A new generation kick-started a musical rebirth for New York that reverberated all the way around the world.

“We’re headlining Just Like Heaven and cannot believe what a raaaaad lineup it is this year! Karen can’t wait to rub elbows with goddesses Peaches and Azealia,” said the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Music lovers will be treated to some of the finest sounds of the mid-2000s had to offer by artists playing the biggest shows of their career. Just Like Heaven will be an unparalleled experience, allowing fans the privilege of seeing some of the most celebrated artists in one location and ring in a new era of iconic music and culture.

MGMT says, “We are psyched to be returning to Just Like Heaven festival this May. Coinciding with the 15th year of its release, we will be performing all of Oracular Spectacular. Expect the unexpected and see you in May!”

General Admission(GA) passage start at $149 + fees and VIP passes start at $369.

Goldenvoice, creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach will be promoting the incredible Festival. Beginning as an independent punk rock promoter in the early 1980s, Goldenvoice has grown to become the preeminent alternative promoter in Southern California by forging strong relationships with both bands and music fans.

Want to experience the festival without the hardships and the blazing sun, try the Clubhouse. Clubhouse pricing is $649 + fees. The best festival experience featuring an indoor air-conditioned hideaway, private entrance and upfront stage viewing and more.

The Clubhouse is the perfect setting for influencers, dressed in full regalia, the spot to see and be seen.

For more information, visit: www.justlikeheavenfest.com