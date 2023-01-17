WOODLAND HILLS—A large tree that was designated as a landmark in Woodland Hills fell over crushing over about a dozen cars that were parked in a shopping center located on the 23000 block of Mulholland Drive on Saturday, January 14.

The tree was referred to as “The Old Oak” and was reported to be approximately a few hundred years old.

Some people were still inside their vehicles when the tree fell. A bystander helped two out of four people escape from one vehicle while two others freed themselves from another. No one was seriously injured.

A clean up crew arrived on Sunday, January 15, to clear off debris and other remnants of the oak.

It is currently unknown what caused the tree to topple over.