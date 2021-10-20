WESTWOOD—The University of California Police Department indicated in a news release that they arrested Justin Macaulay on October 11 in connection to a stalking case. The suspect had been stalking the victim for several months throughout the UCLA and Westwood regions and made vulgar comments and motions towards the victim.

The UCPD was made aware of another victim that Macaulay was stalking. The suspect is not affiliated with UCLA, but has claimed to be a potential UCLA transfer and aspiring basketball players and has been seen loitering in athletics buildings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Downey at the UCLA Police Department at 310-825-9371 or the UCLA Police Department Anonymous Reporting Line at 310-794-5824 and refer to report #:21-1587.