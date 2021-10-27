SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department arrested a juvenile in connection to an attempted murder that transpired on Tuesday, October 26. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon (knife) radio call in the area of 5th Street and Broadway. A juvenile suspect was taken into to custody for a stabbing that left an adult male in stable condition.

Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 11:40 pm. The call noted that the suspect stabbed a victim and fled the scene. Multiple units and a forensics team were dispatched to the call with first officers on scene requesting the Santa Monica Fire Department respond for medical assistance. The victim was alert, despite being stabbed multiple times, and was able to provide a description of the suspect. The name of the victim has not been released to the public.

During the investigation, Officers interviewed multiple witnesses and located a suspect a few blocks away that matched the description provided. A female juvenile suspect was taken into custody and booked for 664 187 PC – Attempted Murder. She was taken to a juvenile detention center, pending charges.

Lt. Rudy Flores indicated in an email to the Canyon News that the Police Department will not be releasing the suspect personal information or picture. Lt. Flores added that it is unknown rather the juvenile has a prior criminal record. A motive for the stabbing has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with additional details pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8451 or the Santa Monica Department’s Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.