UNITED STATES—Vice Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, headlined a fundraiser on Thursday, September 3 with Hollywood producer, and outspoken Twitter user, Doug Prochilo, who was co-hosting with fellow producers Jeffrey Katzenberg and JJ Abrams.

Prochilo is known for his work most recently with the TV series, “Ghost Whisperer,” which ended in 2010, and a couple of TV movies in the mid-2000s, he’s most recently spent his time on Twitter, commenting on politics, specifically chastising politicians, even Kamala Harris, herself.

Based on multiple screenshots of tweets, going as far back as 2018, Prochilo has taken shots at multiple Republican politicians and public figures, including former Press Secretary to President Donald Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former media personality, Kayleigh McEnany, who’s currently Mr. Trump’s Press Secretary, and First Lady Melania Trump.

Other figures Prochilo targeted on the social media platform were Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), both of whom he referred to as “tw*ts.” He left the criticism for the VP nominee, telling her to “grow a pair” and said her “‘issue’ tweets” are “tiresome.”

After protecting his tweets on Thursday, Prochilo’s account was deleted the very next day.

Once news of the tweets had received more attention from conservatives, Trump’s senior advisor, Katrina Pierson, asked the Biden campaign to return the money they received from Prochilo.

“Joe Biden and the hypocrites in the Democrat Party are all about the #MeToo movement, until it’s no longer politically advantageous,” said Pierson. “The latest proof is Biden welcoming a Hollywood producer known for posting vile and demeaning sentiments against women to co-host his fundraiser.”

She continued, “If Joe Biden really was the man of character he claims to be, he would return this donation and condemn the disgraceful comments from his supporter.”

According to Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden’s campaign, every co-host of the fundraiser was permitted to donate $100,000 to the “Biden Victory Fund,” with each ticket costing $10,000, and capping as high as $500,000.

The fundraiser ended up netting $8 million dollars for the Biden-Harris 2020 ticket. In 2020, alone, the “Biden Victory Fund” has raised over $86 million, according to Opensecrets.org.