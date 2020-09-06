UNITED STATES—On September 3, exactly 60 prior to the U.S. 2020, Presidential-election, The Atlantic, took the Slandering of the President to a new level.

“The president has repeatedly disparaged the intelligence of service members, and asked that wounded veterans be kept out of military parades.” The Atlantic reported this indicating, “multiple sources told the Atlantic.” The Atlantic is a newspaper available with a digital subscription.

This is what the newspaper is claiming about President Trump. The Atlantic reported that the President was worried about messing up his hair. Other news outlets picked up the story following these first reports, which appear to have no merit or truth to them at all.

In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed, The Atlantic reported.

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2020/09/trump-americans-who-died-at-war-are-losers-and-suckers/615997/

The verbal attacks The Atlantic has reported are false news reports. There are no facts to back up the claims of what President Trump refers to as, “The Fake News Media.”

President Trump has praised the military in every rally and briefing since he was on the campaign trail in 2016. If it is true that a person’s actions speak louder than their words, then his record speaks for itself.

Even if you do not include President Trump’s order to take out lead terrorists, al-Baghdadi, President Trump has worked diligently to ensure that the U.S. has what he says is “The strongest military in the world.”

A retired Staff Sergeant (SSG) who chooses to remain nameless retold a story of a President that went to the place in the middle east that active-duty soldiers deployed to Iran and Iraq go to for a break. The Staff Sergeant indicated that while his unit was getting bombs lobbed at them this place was more of a vacation spot or a stay at the Hilton in comparison.

The Staff Sergeant told Canyon-News that a former President went there for a photo op with the soldiers and left. “He didn’t even shake their hands,” the SSG stated. That President was Barack Obama.

President Trump made a surprise visit to the troops in Afghanistan on November 20, 2019, to share a Thanksgiving meal with the soldiers and visited them while they ate.

On March 16, 2017, President Trump submitted a request to Congress for a 10 percent increase, which was the equivalent of $639 billion in military spending.

President Trump signed The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), into law after the NAA passed the House 377-48 and the Senate by a vote of 86-8. The law went into effect on December 20, 2019, granting $738 billion to the U.S. military.

By signing The Mission Act, President Trump, fulfilled his 2016 campaign promises by championing significant health care reforms that allow Veterans the most comprehensive VA health care reform in decades.

Under the Obama-Biden administration, many of the VA Programs were dysfunctional community care programs.

The efforts of the former President Obama and VP Biden to slim down the military reportedly left the military with an unfavorable view of the Obama-Biden administration. A list of complaints may be found in a January 8, 2017 edition of Military Times.

It is not rare for the President’s elect to shoot verbal daggers at one another. As hard as President Trump can be on former VP Joe Biden, he did do him a favor. When President Trump first began calling the former VP, “Sleepy Joe,” that is not what he was being called in the mainstream media. Pictures flooded social media of forlorn children with Biden nearby sniffing their hair. The pictures often came with the words, “Creepy Joe Biden.”

The other cracks Trump takes at Biden mostly challenge his credibility. President Trump didn’t call him creepy. He didn’t stoop so low as to make fun of the former VP’s speech impediment, but he did attack Biden’s frequent bouts of confusion. Those remarks by social media were more like, “If he can’t remember where he is, how can he run a nation.”

Telling tales without the facts to back them up may be cause for a libel suit. There has been no indication as of yet that President Trump will sue The Atlantic for their false claims. With the election so close, the irreversible damage is already done. There is no time for an investigation in the last two months of a Presidential campaign.

Telling lies and showing the ugliest side of politics causes good people to choose to stay home and not vote at all. It hurts all parties.